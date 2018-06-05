Entertainment hits the streets as CQ Saturdays returns

CQ Saturdays Street Circus will return to Derby’s Cathedral Quarter this Saturday (June 9) with an afternoon of high jinks, juggling and fun at the Waterfall stage in the Market Place.

The entertainment, between 11am and 3pm, will feature enigmatic ‘ring master’ Chango Fuego, whose use of fire, unicycle and other eclectic props draws the audience into the show.

He will be joined by Covent Garden regular, The Tom Show, which is an action-packed display of juggling, contortion, uni-cycling and comedy.

The free street entertainment on the second Saturday of each month is part of the national Circus 250! – celebrating 250 years since the birth of circus and to whet the public’s appetite for the city’s annual street arts festival Derby Festé on September 27 to 29.

Produced by Déda Producing and supported by Derby City Council, CQ Saturdays Street Circus is organised by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District as part of its aim to create a great lifestyle experience for visitors and people working in the area to enjoy.

Martin Langsdale is chairman of the Cathedral Quarter BID Board, which drives forward activities under the area’s BID status.

He said: “CQ Saturdays Street Circus is a popular monthly event designed to animate the streets, encourage visitors to explore the area further and whet the appetite for the busy summer festival calendar in the city.”

For more Information, visit www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk; on Twitter @DerbyCQ; Facebook CathedralQuarterDerby and Instagram @CQRangers