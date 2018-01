The Carrivick Sisters in Concert is to be presented by Live And Local at The Verney Institute, Pleasley, on Friday, February 2, from 8pm.

Radio 2 Folk Award Finalists, the twins Laura and Charlotte Carrivick, blend US bluegrass traditions with European folk for a unique evening of tight sibling harmonies and multi-instrument virtuosity.

The show is suitable for those aged seven and over. Call the box office on 01623 810 035.