Four of the best in DCO’s latest cathedral performance

Derby Concert Orchestra will play their latest concert at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, March 3, from 7pm.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple, the programme for the concert will feature four attractive and popular pieces: Dvorak’s tuneful Scherzo Capriccioso, Rimsky-Korsakov’s colourful Capriccio Espagnol, Sibelius’s dark and moody Scene With Cranes and Tchaikovsky’s magnificent swansong, the ‘Pathetique’ Symphony.

For more details on the concert, and tickets, you can go to www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk