Get your tickets for Derby gig by Britpop stars Cast

Britpop legends Cast​ are to play an intimate date at The Venue, Derby, on Friday, December 14, as part of a tour to promote their album Singles 1995-2017.

Originally formed in 1992 from the ashes of two of the most legendary and lauded guitar bands of all time, The La’s and Shack, Cast released four albums, the second Mother Nature Calls also went platinum (three of them top 10), and had ten top 10 singles, before disbanding in 2001.

All Change became the biggest selling debut album of all time for Polydor Records. After the band’s split, John Power released three solo albums, and played intermittently with the reformed La’s.

A decade later in 2012, the band’s original line-up reunited with original producer John Leckie for Troubled Times. The reinvigorated band produced an album full of the anthemic, melodic and beautifully written songs for which they have always been loved by their fervent fanbase.

Singles – 1995-2017 pulls together 15 of the band’s classic singles from across their six studio albums. Including ten top 20 hits (Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm, Walkaway, Flying, Free Me, Guiding Star, Live The Dream, I’m So Lonely, and Beat Mama.

For more, see www.thevenue-derby.co.uk