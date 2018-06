A busy weekend of music at The Hairy Dog in Derby kicks off on Friday, June 8, with a visit by King Kurt, plus support.

Hey Pixies - A Tribute to The Pixies will be the guest performers at the Becket Street venue on Saturday, June 9. There will also be support on the night.

Then on Sunday, June 10, Shaodow bring their Hard Work & Nunchucks Tour to The Hairy Dog.

For more, see www.hairydogderby.co.uk