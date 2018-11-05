Great pieces galore in Derby Concert Orchestra’s next performance

Come along and see Derby Concert Orchestra give their latest performance, taking place at Derby Cathedral, on Saturday, December 1.

Titled Not Quite Christmas, the family friendly concert is to be conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple, and gets under way at 7pm.

It takes in a wide range of accessible and tuneful music, from Harry Potter to Swan Lake, from the Slavonic Dances to Oklahoma, and much more besides.

Tickets are £14 for adults (£12 concessions) while accompanied under 16s get in free.

They are available from Foulds Music in Derby, on the door, from orchestra members or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk