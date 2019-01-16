Here’s where you can see bands playing live in Derbyshire

Friday, January 18

Rate Hot Chilli Peppers. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ziPt. Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Good Knight Hall. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Martyn Joseph. Guildhall Theatre, Derby.

Rebecca Daniels. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Witch Tripper, 57 Down and Pemphigod. Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Andy Crowe. Blacksmiths Lounge, Derby.

Danny Barton. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Northern Lights. Queens Head, Buxton.

Saturday, January 19

Take The Seven. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Ginsing. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

ziPt. Conservative Club, Matlock.

Black Sails. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Lizzie Owen. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild. Holmefield Arms, Whitwell.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Taylor Duo. Brimington Social Club.

Sarah James. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Backline. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

Ella Monroe. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Goldleaf Duo. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Quik Beats. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Neil Warner. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Wednesday Club. Queens Head, Buxton.

Alan Taylor. Kilburn SC, Chapel Street, Kilburn.

Sunday, January 20

Marcus. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Simply Mel open mic. Needlemakers Arms, Ilkeston.

Claire Harris. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Wednesday, January 23

Travis Logan. Country ‘n’ Western singer/guitarist. North Wingfield Miners