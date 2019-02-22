Hit after hit as Jam tribute aces play Derby venue

Jam fans won't want to miss tribute act A Band Called Malice when they play at The Flowerpot in Derby on March 9.

Fronted and formed by Andy Coultas (who was the "Paul Weller" of another Jam tribute for more than ten years, this band has all the right qualities that a top Jam tribute should have - the look, attitude, stage presence and musical performance.

You are guaranteed to be taken right back to the late 70s/early 80s as the band recreates hit after hit of The Jam, one of the most influential and iconic bands in British music history.

With a wealth of experience, the band is committed to giving a performance that is both energetic and authentic capturing the essence of the Woking Three Expect to hear all the classics such as That's Entertainment, Going Underground, Town Called Malice and many more.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk