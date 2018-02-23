Hits galore as Madness tribute band plays in city centre gig

One Step Behind bring their tribute to Madness to The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, March 3.

Formed in spring 1993, the band achieved widespread recognition in an unusually short time, playing venues the length and breath of Britain including the Marquee Club in London and the Venue in New Cross.

Jaunts into Europe and beyond are also common place. Members of Madness have joined the One Step boys on stage on a number of occasions.

Sax player Lee Thompson has played a few times. Drummer Dan “Woody” Woodgate joined the band on stage for One Step Beyond and told the boys he thought they were amazing. “That’s exactly what we used to be like - you’ve got it to a tee!” he said. Fine praise indeed!

Each member of One Step Behind grew up as a Madness fan and perfecting his portrayal of his original Madness counterpart has been a labour of love.

They strive to match every detail of the original, both musically and in appearance. Like Madness, One Step Behind is well known for their on-stage antics with which they build up an authentic ‘Nutty’ atmosphere. This is One Step Behind’s philosophy, to carry forward the mad mantle into the 21st century and beyond.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

