Hits galore as Roxy Magic perform tribute show at The Flowerpot

Roxy Magic perform their tribute to the glittering back catalogue of Roxy Music and Bryan Ferry at the Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, February 10.

All the hits are flawlessly performed in this authentic tribute show.

Roxy Magic create, entirely live, material that spans four decades, from futurist/nostalgic art rock, through classic standards to sophisticated adult-oriented rock.

The aim is to give the audience an entertaining evening. Very high musicianship and a wonderful Bryan Ferry look and sound-alike, in the person of singer Kevin Hackett, combine to do just that. Listen out for hits such as Virginia Plain, Over You, Oh Yeah, Angel Eyes, Street Life, Love Is The Drug, Let’s Stick Together, Ladytron, Both Ends Burning, Dance Away, If There Is Something, plus many many more.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12.

Advance Tickets available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk