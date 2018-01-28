Ilkeston Adult Choir issues call for new members

Ilkeston Adult Choir is expanding as it moves into its fifth year.

New members are welcome to come and join this friendly group.

No experience is necessary and you don’t have to read music either. Joining the choir has no membership fee and the first week is free. The cost is just £4 after that.

Choir founder Dale Forbes-Sutherland said: “It really is wonderful to see how the choir members have all become friends, so if people want to give singing a try they will be welcomed with open arms. Singing not only is great for the soul but also has lots of heath benefits too.”

The group learns different genres of music throughout the year. February rehearsals will take place on February 6, 13, 20 and 27.

The start time is 7pm (arrival from 6.45pm) and the venue is 61 Heanor Road, Ilkeston, DE7 8DY. Come through the gate and go up to the studio.

For more, see www.ilkestonacademyofvoiceandpiano.com