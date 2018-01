Sinfonia Viva will be performing in a concert called Mathematical Advantage at Derby Theatre on February 6.

Looking at maths through the lens of music, the show will feature familiar and brand new tunes created and performed by Derbyshire schools and Derby College.

They will be performing onstage with the Grammy-nominated, conducted by Frank Zielhorst (pictured).

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are £10 (concessions £6).

Call the box office on 01332 593939.