Knickerbocker Glorious returns to city streets this Saturday

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious returns on Saturday, December 9, with a free festive street entertainment programme at the Waterfall Stage in the Market Place between 11am and 3pm.

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious takes place every Saturday in the run-up to Christmas, organised by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) in conjunction with FFTS Events.

The event will run alongside a range of other festive street entertainment taking place in the area and provided by the BID.

Making his CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious debut will be Cameron Sinclair Harris (pictured), who is a Nottingham-based singer-songwriter. He released his debut EP Grey Matter earlier this year and has since performed at several festivals across the UK.

The line-up also includes singer/songwriter Michael Vickers, whose combination of rock, folk and rap together with his talent for storytelling is popular with audiences across the UK.

James Heath is an emerging alternative rock/pop singer and songwriter from Reading and also on stage will be Derby folk duo Steve and Julie Wigley, who have been playing for many years at folk clubs and festivals.

For more information about the Cathedral Quarter and the pre-Christmas entertainment and events, visit www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk follow on Twitter @DerbyCQ and like the Facebook page cathedralquarterderby.