Langley Mill gig for rising stars Addictive pHilosopHy

Addictive pHilosopHy are an audio federation not afraid to combine their influences and shout about it.

The band’s new single Not a Novelty is out now and you can see them in action this weekend in a gig taking place at The Bunny Hop, Langley Mill, on Sunday, March 4.

Their style ranges from mellow rocksteady to full throttle thrash, but mainly levelling out in the ska/punk area - think Rancid, Specials, Inner Terrestrials and Crass. They like tea, toast and toilet humour. Oh, and saving the world in eight easy steps…you know, the usual.

Check their lyrics page out on their website for what they’re about. They say what they think and they’re not shy about it so it’s not for the thin skinned and faint hearted.

Addictive pHilosopHy are: GeZ: vocals and lead guitar/Alina: vocals and rhythm guitar; Anna: trumpet and backing vocals/Caz: Laptronics/ Ed: Sound Engineer

For more on the band, see www.addictivephilosophy.biz/ or www.facebook.com/AddictivepHilosopHy