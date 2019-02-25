Live aces Winter Wilson return to area for Belper gig

Fresh off the plane from Australia, Lincolnshire-based duo Winter Wilson make a welcome return to Belper on Thursday March 7.

Both with successful full-time careers (in international marketing and social services), the duo had for many years managed to fit part-time touring into holidays and weekends but then, in 2012, the aftermath of the financial crash left both Kip Winter and partner Dave Wilson facing redundancy. They decided to take a chance.

“We gave ourselves a year to see how things would turn out,” says singer Kip, “and almost seven years later we’re still getting away with it! It’s not easy, but playing music professionally sure beats working for a living!”

“We never did the gap year thing as students,” added Dave, “and we knew we had enough money from our redundancy pay-outs to buy a van and get by for a while, so I’m glad we put ourselves out there.”

Since then Tallullah (their trusty VW camper) has seen a lot of use, and critical acclaim has followed their every move; they even made one of the Daily Telegraph’s ‘Top Ten Folk Albums’ of Summer 2014 with the redundancy-inspired Cutting Free.

Kip and Dave have repeatedly toured the length and breadth of the UK, plus Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands. A successful tour of the antipodes in early 2017 led to a repeat visit this year, from which the duo have just returned. “It was great,” Kip told us. “Hot, but great. We played several venues we’d been to before and lots of new ones. We love the friendliness, and how open the audiences are to new music.”

Both multi-instrumentalists and fine singers, the couple intersperse great songs and stunning harmonies with often hilarious stories of life on the road and spontaneous humour.

“We’re very aware that we’re in the business of entertainment,” said Dave. “Some of the songs can be quite hard hitting, so we know it’s important to lighten things up in between. Also we both like having a giggle, and luckily our audiences tend to join in.”

Dave is also now widely recognised as being in the very top tier of British songwriters, with his songs covered by folk greats including Vin Garbutt.

So what’s next for Winter Wilson? “Well, we’ll be playing in the UK through the spring and summer, and then we go to Canada later in the year,” replies Kip. “And we have a live album Live and Unconventional coming out in early summer. It was recorded on the Fairport tour last year, and features members of the band on a few tracks.”

In the meantime, the duo’s first UK appearance of 2019 will be on Thursday, March 7, at 8pm in the Lion Hotel, Bridge Street, Belper.

Tickets cost £8.50 and can be reserved in advance by phoning 01773 853428.