Come and see the chamber orchestra J26 Sinfonietta in concert at Broadway Baptist Church, Derby, on Saturday, March 17, starting on 7.30pm.

Conducted by Andrew Hubbard and led by Nicola Jackson, J26 will be performing Mozart’s Overture to Cosi Fan Tutte and Overture to La Clemenza Di Tito, ballet music by Rameau and Mehul’s Symphony No 1.

Tickets are £6/under 16s free. For more, go to www.J26.org.uk