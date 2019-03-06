Multi-award winning folk stars Rura to play gig in Belper

Rura will be performing at Belper’s Old King’s Head in a gig being presented at the venue on May 4 by Black Dog Radio.

The multi award-winning act is one of Scotland’s most sought-after folk-based bands.

With three heralded albums and extensive international touring, Rura are currently in a position as one of Scotland’s leading groups.

Their rugged yet refined blend of fiddle, Highland pipes, flute, bodhran and guitar has won a devoted following in many corners of the globe, among audiences and critics alike.

The group’s fire first ignited in 2010 as award-winners at Glasgow’s world-renowned Celtic Connections festival, where they have now appeared on a remarkable seven occasions – taking just one year off from their formative award win.

Since then, Jack Smedley, Steven Blake, David Foley and Adam Brown’s powerful, entrancing instrumentals have been a main stage highlight of many of the world’s leading folk festivals – including Cambridge, Tønder, Winnipeg, Vancouver and HebCelt, amongst countless others across more than 20 countries.

Their media profile is similarly huge, with numerous national radio and television appearances, including BBC1’s Hogmanay Live, broadcast live to the world over New Year 2016-2017 from Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket.

Tickets are £15. Click here or click here for more on the gig.