Music fun for youngsters at concert next month in Derby

Derby-based orchestra Sinfonia Viva has created a new interactive family concert entitled Wait..What?! which will be performed for the first time on Sunday, October 28, at the Rolls-Royce Learning and Development Centre in Wilmore Road, Derby, starting at 2pm.

Following the success of Viva’s sell-out The Boat & The Blue and Where’s That Monster shows, Wait... What?! will explore some of the biggest mysteries asked by curious children everywhere.

One day, Sandy realises that there are lots of things in the world that don’t make any sense such as how does the water get into our taps and, where do clouds come from?

Through music, illustrations and choreography the concert will help Sandy and the young audience get to the bottom of these and other questions.

Wait..What?! is supported by Rolls-Royce, written and presented by composer Jack Ross and performed by the award-winning Sinfonia Viva.

Live music will sit alongside live choreography performed by dance artist David Ogle and art projections that tell the story visually by illustrator Eleanor Meredith.

After the 45-minute concert, families can join in musical and artistic activities with Viva musicians and every child will also receive a book of the story and a CD of the new music recorded by Viva musicians.

Sinfonia Viva’s Marianne Barraclough said: “Our annual family performances at the Rolls-Royce Learning and Development Centre have been a sell-out for the past five years and Wait..What?! looks to be the same.

“The afternoon is designed to be informal and fun so is ideal for young children and their families.

“It is a very relaxed atmosphere with lots of interaction as well as quiet times to give everyone a chance to sit back and enjoy the orchestral music.

“There are then lots of craft and music activities for children to try and the opportunity to meet some of our players.”

This concert has been produced in partnership with Orchestras Live and supported by Arts Council England, Foundation Derbyshire, Tom Carey Fund and Derby City Council.

Tickets cost £6 with £2 for children aged under one. They are available by calling 0333 666 3366 or online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/derbyshire/rolls-royce-learning-and-development-centre/wait-what/2018-10-28/14:00