Musicians come together to put on Belper concert in support of food bank

Local Folk is the name of a fundraising music event taking place at Belper’s No 28 community venue on Saturday, November 24, starting at 7.30pm.

Three folk-based local acts are putting on an evening of music and song to raise money for The Basic Idea Food Bank in Belper, which works to support local people.

Sue MacFarlane (pictured) has a fine voice with a great control and sensitivity, and has been singing as long as she can remember. The songs she chooses are full of her sincerity and beliefs and she will involve her audience emotionally in her performance.

Spindrift will feature Annette Oakes’s guitar and soulful vocals, set against the rich sound of Sarah Newby’s cello, giving the band their individual sound. Their set will consist of a selection of cover songs plus their own personal and moving compositions.

Dave & Chris feature the former on 12-string guitar and the latter on vocals, harmonica and occasional mandolin. They are two friends getting together to play music they enjoy. This takes in some blues standards, a few obscure country tunes as well as a few of compositions of their own.

There is free entry to the gig but those attending will be encouraged to donate to The Basic Idea Food Bank.

Bring your own drinks and snacks.