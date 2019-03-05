NEW SINGLE PREVIEW: The Snug Sessions by 5 Hills Out

Claire Spencer gives us a preview of The Snug Sessions, the new single from Belper-based band 5 Hills Out.

For lovers of politically-inspired music this five-piece Derbyshire band most definitely hits the spot.

I have just had a sneak preview of their two new two-track single, due to be released on April 12. and I have to say I am suitably impressed by what I heard; to paraphrase the words of a certain John Lydon “They mean it man.”

The band members aren’t trendy bandwagon jumpers, either having put their money where their mouths are by supporting protests and marches against what they see as the decline in the social standards prevalent in the UK today.

The band cites a wide range of influences from folk and punk elements including Stiff Little Fingers, New Model Army and, not too surprisingly, The Levellers. Their music tips the hat to the balladeers of folk music, whilst the fusion of this with punk and new wave rhythms contribute to a delicious high energy musical experience.

The band is a bit of a family affair, and comprises Ben Liverman on mandola, guitar and vocals, complemented by Andy Gurney also on guitar, mandola and vocals. Ben’s wife Beks contributes contrasting sounds to the band on accordion, sax and backing vocals, whilst Beks’s dad, Dave Coxon, on fretless bass adds depth to Chris Clay’s drumming skills.

The band have appeared at various festivals locally, including the prestigious Y Not festival and Bearded Theory, as well as having their music played on local and national radio including BBC 6 Music.

In the world of today’s corporate music industry, songs with real meaning are as rare as hen’s teeth, but Five Hills Out most definitely have something to say about the state of the nation today. The lyrics to the band’s latest offering reflect their concerns, as frontman Ben explains:

“Track one Cogs is a rallying folk-punk belter which is aimed at a society that continues to undervalue and underpay its workers. We spent a lot of time on the arrangement, which features a bass guitar solo before we all launch into a big tune section full of whistle, sax and mandolin all trading off each other.

“Track Two, The Divide is all about sticking together through the current political climate of unrest and division which is clearly apparent in the country at present.”

Ben explained that the song was showcased on a recent trip to Berlin, and admits he had reservations over playing it, given the city’s divided past. He needn’t have worried, though, as it went down a storm with everyone joining in on the chorus about everyone coming together.

If your appetite has been suitably whetted by what I have written, don’t take my word for it, judge for yourselves and go and see 5 Hills Out live. Click here to see where and when their upcoming gigs will be. You can see loads of links, downloads, and, as they say, much more.

Photo credit: Graham Whitmore