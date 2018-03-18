Nimmo and co to play at Derby venue

The Stevie Nimmo Trio will be returning to The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, March 24.

Fronted by one of the most popular singers/guitarists to play the Flowerpot, this is a gig not to be missed and also features special guest Dave Devlin on guitar.

Stevie Nimmo has been successfully recording and touring for the last two decades.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland there was always music around as Stevie grew up. Stevie never had any guitar or singing lessons but throughout the family there were plenty of people who sang or played some kind of instrument to learn from.

In 2016 Stevie was also nominated at the British Blues Awards for Best Male Vocalist, Best Guitarist and Best Songwriter with The Nimmo Brothers nominated in Best Blues Band.

Unfortunately Stevie Nimmo broke his arm in a cycling accident last year. Although on the mend, close friend Dave Devlin will be joining the band for this tour and has offered to play guitar with the trio.

Stevie will still be singing the songs of course, he just needs a bit of back up!

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk