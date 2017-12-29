Nottingham date for Nickelback on their latest tour

Multi-platinum selling and chart topping rock band Nickelback are set to embark on a massive tour in 2018.

They will bring their biggest and boldest production yet to Nottingham on Sunday, May 13.

Nickelback are delighted to announce Seether will be performing as very special guests across all shows on the tour, following their own massive sold out headline UK tour earlier this year.

Nickelback recently wrapped up a colossal 45-city tour of North America, playing to more than 600,000 fans.

The Feed The Machine Tour marks the band’s triumphant return to Europe following their ninth studio album (of the same name) released on BMG, arguably the band’s most refined and energized work since their breakthrough hit Silver Side Up.

“We can’t wait to get back and play for all the amazing people of Europe! The shows are always some of our most memorable and the energy that our European friends bring every night is positively infectious. This is, by far and away, our biggest and best production to date; and we’re ready for one hell of a party,” enthused Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Tickets are at £51.40 and £49.72. Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/nickelback or via telephone on 0843 373 3000