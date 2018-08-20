Off The Tracks returns with great festival line-up for 30th anniversary

The countdown is on for the epic 30th anniversary Off The Tracks Festival, which takes place from Friday, August 31, to Sunday, September 2, at Castle Donington.

This small, independent festival, held at Donington Park Farmhouse, has remained true to its founding ethos of great music, eclectic line-up, family-friendly, accessible, good value, excellent real ale and cider at sensible prices, covered venues for all weathers, proper showers and toilets, good camping facilities.

This year’s line-up includes Dreadzone (pictured), John Otway and his Little Band, Transglobal Underground featuring Natacha Atlas, Aurora Dawn and the ScreaminSkulls with special guests, Mad Dog McCrea, Talisman, Blackballed, the Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Tom C Walker and loads more.

The friendly, non-corporate festival has been run since its inception by Andy Cooper and Boz Borys, a couple of local musicians.

Off The Tracks provides free children’s activities and there’s a play area at the top of the camping field.

The Energy Orchard is a peaceful area with yoga and therapies. All treatments are provided by volunteers, and there may be a small charge.

The real ale bar has cider and beer at the kind of prices you find in local pubs.

The line-up at OTT is as eclectic and diverse as the audience and the quality is always on the button. The organisers believe that great bands don’t make a great festival; it’s the whole OTT package coming together that call the faithful back year after year after year.

Weekend camping tickets cost £80, under 12s go free (accompanied by ticket-holding parent or carer), weekend youth ticket is £45.

Check out the festival website www.offthetracks.co.uk

Photo by Graham Whitmore