Rattling good gig is in store with local aces at Flowerpot

Catch a performance by The Rattlers at The Flowerpot in Derby on Wednesday, December 27, with support on the night from Eddy Morton.

This is a gig featuring one of Derby’s most popular homegrown bands, playing their distinctive fiddle driven rock/folk music.

Formed back in 1994 by Alan Woolley and John Adams, the band’s popularity soared locally in the following three years, which culminated in the band getting a record deal with Pagan records in 1997.

Their live performances were gaining recognition throughout the country and festival appearances followed, which further enhanced their growing reputation. Two albums were released through Pagan records, Pleasures In Misadventure and Weightless.

The music is a melting pot of English and Irish traditional forms served up with more than a dash of rock and roll.

Their popularity and following it seems is still as strong as ever and this gig has been bought about purely through popular demand. A great night is in store for new and old fans of this superb rock/folk band.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk