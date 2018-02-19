Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Here is Kevin Bryan’s regular review of some of the latest music releases.

Leo Sayer - The Gold Collection (Demon Music). This easy-on-the-ear three-CD set was compiled by the great man himself, and does a fine job in chronicling the Sussex-born singer-songwriter’s lengthy run of chart successes during the 70s and 80s. Sayer has understandably slipped out of the limelight since decamping to Australia a decade or so ago but he was blessed with very distinctive talents as a writer and performer during those early years, and The Gold Collection supplies

nostalgically inclined listeners with a heaven-sent opportunity to relive the delights of worldwide hits such as The Show Must Go On, One Man Band and Moonlighting.

Jim McCarty - Walking in the Wild Land (Angel Air). Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty has arguably never received the recognition that he deserved for his innovative contributions to rock classics such as Shapes of Things, Over Under Sideways Down’ and Happenings Ten Years Time Ago, and the veteran musician is still striving manfully to keep the band’s name alive despite being well into his 70s now. Jim’s third solo album serves up an agreeable batch of songs in a gently psychedelic folk

rock mould, with his old Renaissance sidekick John Hawken lending a hand on Right on the Road and Connected, and Rush’s Alex Lifeson chipping in on lead guitar on one of the stand-out tracks, Soft in a Hard Place.

Ronnie Milsap - It Was Almost Like A Song/Only One Love In My Life/Images/ Mislap Magic (Morello/Cherry Red). The good people at Cherry Red have succeeded in squeezing four complete RCA albums from Grammy Award winning balladeer Ronnie Milsap into a single two-CD set, providing a tuneful insight into the work of a performer who successfully blurred the boundaries between pop and country with a finely honed sound which was also influenced by the gospel music of the blind North

Carolina singer’s youth. Splendid stuff.

The Innocents - Teardrop Kiss (Public Records). Tasmanian power pop practitioners The Innocents are captured at their brilliant best as they unveil a celebration of all that’s finest in this infectious genre. The self-deprecating outfit who once labelled themselves The No Hit Wonders From Down Under lean heavily on the creative input of founder member Charles Touber, who penned all but one of the 13 tracks showcased here, including the snappy opener, Every Moment Matters, the rampaging, Stones-influenced Waiting and their affectionate homage to the delights of garage band rock, Teardrop Kiss.