Recorder stars are to perform at latest Music At Duffield event

BLOCK4 Recorder Quartet will be the latest performers in the Music at Duffield season on Saturday, March 24, starting at 7.30pm.

The concert takes place in the Main Hall at The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield.

BLOCK4 is formed of students and alumni of the Royal College of Music. Their repertoire spans the medieval and renaissance periods and also have a passion for contemporary music.

The group won the Ensembles prize in the 2014 Royal Overseas League competition, and first prize in the Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition 2016.

They will be playing works by the likes of Bach, Byrd and Part.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com