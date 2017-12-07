REM tribute band to play at Flowerpot

Stipe bring their tribute to REM to The Flowerpot in Derby on Tuesday, December 19.

Over their 31-year career, R.E.M. built a back catalogue that would reach from the addictive highs of Losing My Religion and Shiny Happy People down to the reflective darkness of Everybody Hurts, covering all else in between.

As an active touring band, Stipe have taken every opportunity to perfect these songs, trying to perfect the experience of R.E.M. as a live performance.

R.E.M. was one of the first alternative rock bands, playing large arenas and supporting many political and environmental causes along the way.

Doors open at 8pm and admission to the King Street venue is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk