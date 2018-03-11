Rockin’ good night in store with Adams tribute band

The Bryan Adams Experience will perform their tribute to the music of the Canadian rocker at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, March 16.

The four-piece band is based in the North East of England, and has been playing together since 1998.

Touring has taken them to Spain, Bahrain, Ireland, Belgium and Holland, as well as all over the UK, performing to crowds as large as 17,000. Major headlining gigs have included the Mathew Street festival in Liverpool, Party in the Park in Jersey and the Festival de Sao Rouge in the Azores.

Frontman Stuart authentically emulates the look and sound of Bryan Adams while the band reproduce all of his numerous hits to perfection from his early rock songs to his current ballads.

In recent years, ITV produced a documentary about the group entitled ‘Cover their tracks’, this was broadcast at peak viewing time. The band has featured at Bryan Adams fan club conventions, on BBC radio, and in the national press. They also have close links with Bryan’s biggest fan site, 18 til i die.co.uk who endeavor to promote them extensively.

The band appeal to a broad range of people, and involve them in the show as much as possible. An electric atmosphere is always guaranteed.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk