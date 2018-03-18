Scottish music stars will play gig in Belper

The renowned Scottish musicians Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton will be performing at the Old King’s Head in Belper on Friday, April 13.

Winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Best Duo 2017, and recently nominated for the forthcoming 2018 awards, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton are internationally recognised multi-instrumentalists, composers and arrangers in the vibrant and ever evolving Scottish traditional music scene.

Ross and Ali will be showcasing new work from their eagerly awaited second album Symbiosis II, to be released on April 20 and will be joined for this event by Jenn Butterworth one of the foremost folk guitarists in the UK acoustic music scene.

Ross and Ali have a long history of shared musical roots from their days with the Vale of Atholl pipe band, at the age of 12. They were mentored by one of the most innovative pipers in the last 30 years, the late great Gordon Duncan. Gordon sparked a deep passion in Ross and Ali for playing pipes with other instruments and they went on to be founding members of the musical powerhouse Treacherous Orchestra as well as playing with bands such as Old Blind Dogs, Salsa Celtica, Dougie Maclean, Shooglenifty, Zakir Hussain, The Levellers and Capercaillie.

Their individual and joint musical journeys have led them through a long list of high profile awards and nominations going back as far as 2005. In 2015 they saw prestigious acclaim in the Scots Trad Music Awards with Ali’s nomination for Instrumental 1st of the Year; Treacherous Orchestra’s album Grind (co-produced by Ali) awarded Album of the Year; Ross awarded Composer of the Year. Early recognition has come already for the duo’s album Symbiosis which has been shortlisted for Album of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards 2016.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £15 in advance and £17 on the door.

Tickets can be purchased via the following link: http://black-dog-radio.com/ross-ainslie-ali-hutton

Photo by Ross MacFarlane