See a sparkling musical from Present Company at Buxton Opera House

Present Company’s next production is Cole Porter’s stage musical High Society, adapted from one of Hollywood’s best-loved films, The Philadelphia Story.

The show is a giddy blend of catchy tunes, fizzing one-liners and champagne-fuelled farce. It is a perfect cocktail of comedy, melody and romance that features some of Cole Porter’s greatest hits including True Love, Let’s Misbehave, High Society, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? You’re Sensational, It’s All Right With Me, and Well, Did You Evah?

The Derbyshire-based company is to perform the show at Buxton Opera House from Thursday, August 23 to Saturday, August 25.

For tickets, go to https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/high-society