Special Viva concert puts Mozart in spotlight at city venue

Sinfonia Viva, the Derby-based Grammy-nominated orchestra of the East Midlands, will take the audience on an exploration of Mozart at a special concert at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Wednesday, February 6.

Searching For Mozart is the first in a series of explorations into the world’s most famous composers.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, has been curated by Sinfonia Viva’s principal conductor Frank Zielhorst and will feature celebrated French horn soloist Alec Frank-Gemmill.

His talents will take centre stage for a double bill of horn concertos, including the most recognisable ever created, Mozart’s unforgettable Horn Concerto No.4.

Ending on a euphoric high, the programme closes with one of Mozart’s best known early symphonies – No.29 – which was an absolute landmark in his career and in music history.

Other highlights include Arnold’s Sinfonietta No.1 and Berkeley’s Serenade for Strings.

Frank Zielhorst (pictured), who was appointed as Sinfonia Viva’s principal conductor last year, said: “We are thoroughly looking forward to showcasing some of the world’s most famous composers and new perspectives on their genres.

“The first concert in this new series promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable evening with a lovely variety of styles and emotions.

“The Guildhall Theatre is the perfect, intimate setting for such an immersive and powerful programme.”

The second in the series of composer will focus on Tchaikovsky at the Guildhall Theatre on April 17.

For tickets, go to www.derbylive.co.uk or call the box office on 01332 255800.

Photo credit: Simon Mackney