Status Quo bass player brings Rhino’s Revenge to Chesterfield for intimate show at Real Time Live

Rock legend John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and his band which features a stellar line-up of musicians will play a rare intimate show at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live on Sunday, December 15, writes Kev White.

Rhino’s Revenge features Status Quo bass player ‘Rhino’, bassist), Jim Fitzpatrick (FM) on guitars and Richard Newman (Rory Gallagher, Paul Rodgers, Glenn Hughes) on drums.

A professional musician for more than 40 years, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards has played with Peter Green (ex Fleetwood Mac), Climax Blues Band, Judie Tzuke (where he got the nickname Rhino because he was so clumsy) and Dexys Midnight Runners. Edwards with drummer Jeff Rich worked on Rick Parfitt’s solo album Recorded Delivery (which was never released). When Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt along with Andy Bown (keyboards) decided to reactivate Quo in 1986 both musicians got the call to join the band at Parfitt’s recommendation. Rhino has been their bassist ever since.

Rhino released the Rhino’s Revenge album in 2000 and Rhino’s Revenge II in 2015. Gigs have been sporadic over the years due to the day job.

With Quo not doing their usual UK winter tour this year it has enabled Rhino to take his band Rhino’s Revenge out on the road.

Rhino will play songs from his two solo albums as well as tracks that he has co-written with the mighty Quo and possibly some covers.

This type of show doesn’t happen very often. This will be a night to remember!

Support comes from local heroes Fahran.

Doors open at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £12 advance, available online click here https://www.realtimelive.co.uk or £14 on the door.