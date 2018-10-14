Stephenson’s gig in Derby is not to be missed

The highly acclaimed English troubadour Martin Stephenson will be in action with a gig at The Venue in Derby on November 9.

Martin is touring throughout November to mark the 30th anniversary of one of his most highly regarded albums Gladsome Humour and Blue which he has re-recorded to mark the occasion, out on November 23.

The album topics created quite a stir at the time. Martin uses his music to bring to the forefront a number of social and political issues of the time. Never afraid to tackle controversial subjects, he remains a poetic champion of the underdog and oppressed.

Stephenson formed his band The Daintees in his teens with the deliberate intention of showcasing a broad range of musical styles. Their first single, Roll On Summertime, appeared in 1984, and soon the big boys were taking notice.

Kitchenware Records, based in Newcastle, had already become one of the most important indies of the decade with a roster that included Prefab Sprout, Hurrah! and the Kane Gang. Stephenson’s richly detailed and nuanced songwriting was the perfect fit, and the distribution deal via London Records gave the band a real platform.

His 1986 debut album Boat To Bolivia displayed an extraordinary maturity, from the country charm of Candle In The Middle to the Cohenesque acoustics of Rain, and sounds as fresh today as it did then. A degree of UK chart success followed with the top 40 albums Gladsome, Humour & Blue in 1988 and Salutation Road in 1990.

After 1992’s The Boy’s Heart, Stephenson called time on the original Daintees, setting about a solo career and the prolific outpouring of quality material that shows no sign of slowing down.

Never pandering to a particular scene, his dexterity and ease with a varied mix of musical styles was immediately apparent. His path was destined to be a lifelong journey through the music he loved: folk, ragtime, jazz, rockabilly, punk-pop, country blues and more.

For more on the gig, see www.thevenue-derby.co.uk