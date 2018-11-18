Swing along to the sounds of the Old Hat Jazz Band in Tansley

Enjoy an evening of swinging musical favourites from the 1920s and 30s, delivered with panache and a contemporary twist by the Old Hat Jazz Band.

The London band will be playing in Tansley Village Hall, near Matlock, on Friday, November 23.

Hear tunes which have stood the test of time plus contemporary originals inspired by Jelly Roll Morton, King Oliver, Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday.

Seating will be cabaret style around candlelit tables. There will be a licensed bar – open before the show, during the interval and after the show – selling beer, wine and soft drinks. D

oors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £11. To book, email book@tansleyvillagehall.org.uk or call 07748 545 287 or 01629 584243.