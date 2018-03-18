Take a stroll down Memory Lane with Bootleg Shadows

For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s - and enjoys a few laughs on the way – The Bootleg Shadows, at the Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, March 29, is the perfect musical event.

Performing a unique tribute that has audiences humming the tunes and doing the Shadows’ famous ‘walk’ long after they have left the theatre, Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks take the audience on a tour of the Shadows’ career from 1960 up until the early 80s.

Tickets for The Bootleg Shadows are available for £20.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.