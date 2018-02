The latest performance in the Derby Chamber Music season will feature the Alke String Quartet.

They will be playing on Friday, February 9, in the Multi-Faith Centre, University of Derby, Kedleston Road, Derby, from 7.30pm.

The musicians will be performing Haydn’s String Quartet In G, Op.64, No 4, Britten’s String Quartet No 1 in C and Schubert’s String Quartet in G.

For more, see www.derbychambermusic.org