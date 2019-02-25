Tex-Mex sounds at The Flowerpot with Los Pacaminos and their star singer

Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young will be in action at The Flowerpot in Derby on March 8.

The seven-piece Tex- Mex outfit is guaranteed to get the joint jumping.

While the name may mean little (as yet) to music lovers, at least one member of this highly respected group will be very familiar. The Tex-Mex outfit is led by one of the UK's finest and best loved vocalists - Paul Young .

Los Pacaminos got together in London in November 1992, as an antidote to the bleak English winter

Originally formed as an opportunity to play their shared passion of the Border, Tex-Mex and Americana music that the members of the band love, they started as a practice band playing when other musical commitments allowed- top musicians just playing for fun. Word got around as word does and soon the band started playing gigs.

Some of the best musicians in the business have teamed up to present an incendiary mix of classics and original material.

Paul Young said: "Los Pacaminos started out just for fun, playing simply for the pleasure of it, and it just took off from there. What's really nice is that everyone else in the band can sing too, and they do, all in their own different styles. It's real bar room stuff, foot stompers, not too many slow songs - a real party atmosphere."

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £19.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk