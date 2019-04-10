This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, April 11
Brinanigans. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Nick Heyward. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, April 12
ziPt. Brampton Manor, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
Madeleine Roberts. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Lottie T’Vay. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Two Blue Acoustic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tommy Hunt & The Signatures. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Slowmo 75 And Supersonic Death Monkey supporting Master Charger. The County music bar, Chesterfield.
The Little Mix Experience. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Gina Dootson w/ Leavon Archer. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Northern Lights. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Prince Endorphinmachine, The Flower Pot, Derby.
Saturday, April 13
Kelly Jordan. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.
ziPt. The Plough, Two Dales.
Neil Elliot. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
The Carnival. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
Medusa. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Dfacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Martyn Wilson. Alfreton
Town Supporter’s Club,
Derby.
Shine. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Leesa. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Wayne Anthony. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Bon Giovi. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
After Hours. The County music bar, Chesterfield.
The Bon Jovi Experience. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Acoustic Union. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Groovecake. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Sunday, April 14
Ruth Stanford. Alfreton
Town Supporter’s Club,
Derby.
Reggae Ali. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Tuesday, April 16
All Better and H_ngm_n. The County music bar, Chesterfield.
Wednesday, April 17
Streamline Duo. North Wingfield WM Social Club, North Wingfield.