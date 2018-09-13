Top Muse tribute to hit the stage at The Flowerpot

Mused will perform their tribute to Muse at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, September 21.

Mused are a Midlands-based tribute act who excel at providing an authentic Muse concert experience.

Muse now rarely perform at anything smaller than arena capacity, and Mused offer the opportunity to get up close to the action. They accurately recreate all of the favourite Muse tracks, and, like Muse, rather than playing them exactly like the studio recordings, perform all the extra bits including the jam parts in-between songs, thus creating a true Muse live experience.

The band’s set list compiles songs from across all Muse’s studio albums, from Showbiz to Drones.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk