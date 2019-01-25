ELO Experience play at Buxton Opera House on Friday, January 26. Tickets 24. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Top ten things to do this weekend

What will you be doing on this last weekend in January?

Here we round up some suggestions:

Dark comedy Caroline's Kitchen is running at Derby Theatre until Saturday, January 26. Tickets from 15. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk/carolines-kitchen or call 01332 59 39 39.
Benidorm Live! is on at Sheffield Lyceum until Saturday, January 26. Tickets from 26. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.
Arsenic and Old Lace launches the seven-week rep season at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre. Tickets 22, 21 (concessions), 18 (child). Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.
Who's Next play the hits of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby. Advance tickets 10. Go to www.raw.promo.co.uk or buy from venue.
