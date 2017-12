The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield hosts a New Year Viennese Gala Concert on Sunday, January 7.

Starting at 3pm, come along and join the Sheffield Symphony Orchestra for their ever-popular annual New Year Gala Concert.

The orchestra welcomes back conductor John Longstaff and vocal soloist Sophie Goldrick to entertain you in an afternoon of light music favourites and Viennese classics.

For more ticket details, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or you can call the box office on 01246 345222.