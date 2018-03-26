Wishbone Ash legend to play at The Flowerpot

Martin Turner is to perform a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, March 31.

The lead vocalist and creative force of the original Wishbone Ash will be at the King Street venue with his full band.

There will be classic Wishbone Ash material and more plus a full performance of classic album There’s The Rub!

As lead vocalist and key creative force, founding original member Martin Turner was central to the critical and commercial success of Wishbone Ash’s most revered albums, with his passionate vocal delivery, songwriting ability, keen melodic sense and production values being a key ingredient in the definitive Wishbone Ash sound.

Martin Turner continues to perform the band’s best loved works with his current line-up and says, “I have had a wonderful time over the past few years re-discovering the wider Wishbone Ash catalogue and taking this to the people.

“When I go to see an artist live, I want to hear the songs as I remember them from the records and I believe that is true of the Wishbone Ash audience too”.

Over four decades later, the enduring music of the classic marks of Wishbone Ash continues to delight audiences worldwide through both live performances and a rich legacy of recorded work that continues to be enjoyed by fans old and new.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £15.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk