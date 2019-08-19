Neville Staple, Ferocious Dog and 3 Daft Monkeys headline Off The Tracks festival

Neville Staple, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of 2-Tone, Ferocious Dog and 3 Daft Monkeys are headlining this summer's Off The Tracks Festival.

The line-up of artistes include Lancashire Hotpots, Kissmet, Rainbreakers, Bad Touch, Della Grants, Headsticks and local musician Lil Jim.

There are four stages at the festival at Donington Park Farmhouse Hotel, from August 30 to September 1.

This independent festival includes covered venues for all weathers, children's activities, an area for little ones to play in and camping facilities including showers.

For tickets to to www.offthetracks.co.uk or buy from BPM Records, Old Blacksmith's Yard, Sadler Gate, Derby.

Ferocious Dog

3 Daft Monkeys

Rainbreakers.