Oddsocks Productions cancel first-night performance in Derby after tour vehicle is vandalised

Oddsocks Productions have cancelled the opening night of A Midsummer Night's Dream in Derby's Markeaton Park tonight after their tour vehicle was vandalised in London.

The company are having the vehicle repaired which is delaying the drive home to Derbyshire.

A statement from the company said: "The Oddsocks stage takes over five hours to rig safely and so this issue leaves us with no alternative but to cancel and offer those audience members with tickets for this evening the opportunity to come along to any other performance at Markeaton Park, Derby, this week just by turning up with your ticket."