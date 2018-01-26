Panto is full of Knight Fever

Buxton Drama League are bringing their anarchic panto spirit to the legend of King Arthur with the hilarious panto adventure, Knight Fever.

Plucky young stable boy Justin (Matthew Bowers) and his mate Lester the Jester (Peter Stubbington) long to become Knights, but first they have to prove their bravery. Luckily a heroic quest presents itself when the evil Black Knight (Robbie Carnegie) and his magical sidekick Chardonnay le Fay (Emma Taylor) kidnap the Princess Anna (Ellie Craufurd-Stuart). Can our heroes (aided by Dame Doris Dumpling, played by Dick Silson) defeat monsters and save the Princess and gain a place at the Round Table?

Knight Fever features the company’s unique brand of panto spirit, with knockabout comedy, larger-than-life characters, song and dance for all the family. Director Jayne Marling says ‘Everyone’s having a ball putting together this very funny show. We have a new musical director in Fred Rolland who’s injecting a bit of rock ‘n’ roll into the music, as well as an experienced group of leading actors and a large and energetic young chorus.’

Knight Fever runs at the Burbage Institute, Nursery Lane, Buxton on February 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7.30pm with Saturday matinees at 2.30pm on February 3 and 10.

Tickets are available from Burbage News and Clowes the Chemist, or on the door at the performances.