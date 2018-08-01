Restaurant review: Angelo’s The New Inn, Milford

Above the River Derwent at Milford is family-owned Italian restaurant Angelo’s The New Inn.

The eatery commands views over the nearby mills which once made the area a cradle of the Industrial Revolution and has become a firm favourite for diners in the know.

Scrolling through Tripadvisor isn’t always the best way of ensuring a good meal – but any restaurant which consistently secures reviews and ratings as positive as Angelo’s must be doing something right.

I had enjoyed previous visits, and so was looking forward to reviewing its fare one Saturday evening recently.

My partner and I had booked ahead – always a good idea at this extremely popular venue – and we were shown to our table straight away by the friendly waitress.

The menu at Angelo’s features all the Italian favourites, often given a bit of a twist.

The fillet steak medallions in a brandy and mushroom sauce are famous and, having tasted how succulent they are on a previous visit, I was tempted to opt for them again.

But I fancied a change so went for the seafood risotto with fish cakes to start.

My partner chose Brie wedges to begin and pollo Cardinale, chicken breast filled with Parma ham and mozzarella in a tomato and cream sauce, to follow.

The homemade fish cakes were deliciously smooth and melted in the mouth. They were perfectly complemented by the rocket salad and garlic mayonnaise sides.

We only had a short wait before the main courses arrived – and they didn’t disappoint.

The risotto was exquisitely creamy and full of flavour, with plenty of fruits of the sea.

My partner said her chicken dish could not have been tastier. The final bill came to a very reasonable £25-a-head, including a Peroni lager and a glass of pino grigio.

If you like high quality, unpretentious Italian food in a friendly atmosphere you can’t really go wrong here.

It turns out those Tripadvisor reviews were right after all.

Our rating: 9/10