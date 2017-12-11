Review: Mark Thomas at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre

Comedian, political satirist and campaigner Mark Thomas’s latest live production is aptly named A Show That Gambles.

On arrival we were asked to write two predictions for the short and the longer future and these offerings were the material which Mark used to engage and entertain the audience. At the end of the evening we were asked to donate £1 to be used to fund the bets we agreed on placing. The results were hilarious.

At a breakneck pace, Thomas pointed out that we make predictions all the time, referencing his terrifying upbringing with his often violent builder/totter/preacher father in south London. At his best when ad hoc quipping in response to the audience’s suggestions, Thomas is given to rants, but even better, to listening.

Amid impeached Trumps, rejected Mays, elected Corbyns, there were more quirky contributions, including Buxton Weather Watch becoming the preferred national weather service, a sinkhole opening under the offices of the Daily Mail, (second most popular) and the winner, that in the near future more dogs would be called Keith. And if our bet won? Then the money would go to a good cause that would also ****** *** (really annoy) the right people.

Splendid and well informed entertainment with an audience of like minded people.