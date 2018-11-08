Rich Hall’s Hoedown is a nod to America’s good and bad times

Never has there been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK. Rich Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

This Hoedown tour, which visits Buxton Opera House on November 14, begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America and all of its twists and turns, but ends up in a celebration of Americana.

There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping good time to be had by all.

Rich’s most recent critically acclaimed BBC Four documentaries, Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match, as well as his BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown and Rich Hall’s (US) Breakdown have built him a whole new legion of followers, as have appearances on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and BBC Two’s QI.

His live show is suitable for 14 years and above. Tickets £19.50. Call 01298 72190 or click here