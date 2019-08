Alan McGee, best known as the man who discovered rock band Oasis and the founder of Creation Records, will be giving a talk in Derby this week.

He will be at The Venue on Friday, October 23, where he will discuss his relationship with the stars, share his career highlights and views on the music industry.

Alan currently manages Happy Mondays, Black Grape, Shaun Ryder, Cast, Glasvegas and The Bluetones.

Tickets £15.40. To book go to www.gigantic.com.