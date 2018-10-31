Ruby Wax gets inside your mind on new touring show

Ruby Wax, a passionate advocate for better mental health, reminds us How To Be Human in her new show.

Her talks and charity work have helped lift some of the stigma surrounding mental health.

In her touring show, which visits Buxton Opera House on November 13, Ruby will be discussing how we can’t stop the future from arriving, no matter what drugs we’re on. But even if nearly every part of us becomes robotic, mechanical fingers crossed we’ll still have our minds. Hopefully we’ll use them for things like compassion, instead of just chasing what’s ‘better’ like a hamster on a wheel. If we can do that, we’re on the yellow brick road to happiness.

There’s a little help from monk Gelong Thubten, who explains how the mind works, and neuroscientist Ash Ranpura who explains where everything that makes us ‘us’ can be found in the brain.

How to be Human is the show you need to help you upgrade your mind as much as you’ve upgraded your iPhone.

Tickets cost £25, discoumts are available. Call 01298 72190 or click here for tickets



